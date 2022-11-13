Skip to main content
Devaughn Vele with crucial catch for Utes against Stanford

Devaughn Vele with crucial catch for Utes against Stanford

On fourth and eight, Devaughn Vele snagged a critical catch to keep the Utah drive alive and setup a touchdown for the Utes.
In the first half of the Utah Utes matchup with Stanford, the offense experienced some adversity as they came up short on several drives. Facing a fourth and eight while in a 7-7 deadlock with Stanford, the Utes elected to go for it and called on Devaughn Vele to make a play.

Noticing that Vele was in a one-on-one situation with his defender, quarterback Cameron Rising lobbed a pass down the sideline in the direction of the sophomore receiver. 

After juking the Cardinal defender with a stutter-step, Vele got the separation he needed, accelerated and then elevated to secure the pass down to the four yard line. 

Following the catch, Utah would cash in on a short rush by Tavion Thomas and take a 14-7 lead.

At the half, Vele currently leads all Utah receivers with 61 yards and a touchdown on six catches. 

Utah Utes
Stanford Cardinal
