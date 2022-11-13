Devaughn Vele with crucial catch for Utes against Stanford
In the first half of the Utah Utes matchup with Stanford, the offense experienced some adversity as they came up short on several drives. Facing a fourth and eight while in a 7-7 deadlock with Stanford, the Utes elected to go for it and called on Devaughn Vele to make a play.
Noticing that Vele was in a one-on-one situation with his defender, quarterback Cameron Rising lobbed a pass down the sideline in the direction of the sophomore receiver.
After juking the Cardinal defender with a stutter-step, Vele got the separation he needed, accelerated and then elevated to secure the pass down to the four yard line.
Following the catch, Utah would cash in on a short rush by Tavion Thomas and take a 14-7 lead.
At the half, Vele currently leads all Utah receivers with 61 yards and a touchdown on six catches.
