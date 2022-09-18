Skip to main content
Devin Lloyd continues to shine with interception against Colts

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union-USA TODAY NETWORK.

Devin Lloyd continues to shine with interception against Colts

In his second NFL game, former Ute Devin Lloyd recorded his first career interception.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Another week, another solid performance from former Ute and Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd. In what turned out to be a statement victory over Indianapolis, Lloyd yet again proved himself a late first-round steal with several tackles and a late interception against the Colts.

While the game was all but over late in the fourth quarter, Devin Lloyd found himself on the receiving end of his first ever NFL interception. Courtesy of a tip from one of his defensive lineman, Lloyd was right where he needed to be and picked off Colts quarterback Matt Ryan to halt a potential scoring drive.

In addition to the interception, Lloyd also finished with a team-high six tackles and three passes defended.

With back-to-back standout performances in just his first two NFL appearances, leading his time in tackles both weeks, Lloyd is shaping up to a be a steal for the Jaguars and someone who can influence a winning culture in Jacksonville.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (2)

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

Utah Utes wide receiver Solomon Enis (21) scores a touchdown against San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Dallas Branch (12) in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

What we learned about the Utah Utes: San Diego State edition

By Cole Bagley
USATSI_19070463
Football

Top Performers from the Utah Utes 35-7 victory over the Aztecs

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes wide receiver Solomon Enis (21) celebrates the successful two point conversion against the San Diego State Aztecs during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Football

Utah's wide receivers fuel strong first half lead over Aztecs

By Cole Bagley
San Diego State Aztecs offensive lineman Alama Uluave (72) lines the offense up against the Utah Utes defense during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Football

How to Watch or Stream No. 14 Utah Utes vs San Diego State

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) tucks in behind Utah Utes offensive lineman Paul Maile (54) in the first half against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Why the matchup with San Diego State is important for the Utes

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes defensive tackle Junior Tafuna (58) reacts to an interception in the second quarter against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

How good is Utah's run defense?

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes wide receiver Theo Howard (1) celebrates with tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) his touchdown scored against the San Diego State Aztecs during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Football

What several Utes said about their matchup with San Diego State

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes wide receiver Solomon Enis (21) celebrates the successful two point conversion against the San Diego State Aztecs during the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Football

Utah Football Game Preview: No. 14 Utah Utes vs SDSU

By Cole Bagley