Devin Lloyd continues to shine with interception against Colts

Another week, another solid performance from former Ute and Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd. In what turned out to be a statement victory over Indianapolis, Lloyd yet again proved himself a late first-round steal with several tackles and a late interception against the Colts.

While the game was all but over late in the fourth quarter, Devin Lloyd found himself on the receiving end of his first ever NFL interception. Courtesy of a tip from one of his defensive lineman, Lloyd was right where he needed to be and picked off Colts quarterback Matt Ryan to halt a potential scoring drive.

In addition to the interception, Lloyd also finished with a team-high six tackles and three passes defended.

With back-to-back standout performances in just his first two NFL appearances, leading his time in tackles both weeks, Lloyd is shaping up to a be a steal for the Jaguars and someone who can influence a winning culture in Jacksonville.

