Devon Dampier experiences first basketball game at Utah with thrilling OT win
Utah’s transfer quarterback Devon Dampier experienced his first basketball game on campus Saturday night, witnessing the Utes secure a thrilling 73-72 overtime victory over BYU. Dampier, projected to be the team’s QB1 next season, soaked in the electric atmosphere as the basketball team showcased its resilience in a hard-fought battle.
The game was highlighted by Ezra Ausar’s career-best 26 points on an efficient 11-of-15 shooting performance. Ausar not only shined offensively but also delivered a pivotal defensive play, stealing the ball from BYU’s Richie Saunders in the closing seconds. His efforts set the stage for Hunter Erickson’s decisive free throws, sealing Utah’s victory.
Erickson, who is known for his composure at the line where he boasts a 92% free-throw success rate this season, scored Utah’s final six points, including a critical three-pointer and clutch free throws with just 13.2 seconds remaining. Erickson finished with nine points, while Lawson Lovering added 13, contributing to the Utes’ balanced effort.
The win elevated Utah’s record to 11-6 overall and 3-3 in Big 12 play, keeping them in contention during a competitive season. Dampier witnessed firsthand the grit and determination of his new university’s athletic program.
Avery Neff suffers devastating injury in Utah's win over Iowa State
Dampier’s arrival at Utah has generated significant excitement. He transferred from New Mexico where he excelled as the focal point of one of the nation’s most prolific offenses, Dampier is set to lead a revamped Utes attack under new offensive coordinator Jason Beck.
Utah Athletics to take over NIL management from collective ahead of house settlement
As a sophomore at New Mexico, Dampier amassed an impressive 3,934 total yards, including 2,768 passing yards and 1,166 rushing yards, while scoring 19 rushing touchdowns. His dual-threat abilities will be integral to Utah’s planned RPO-heavy scheme, designed to capitalize on his mobility and decision-making skills.
For Dampier, the basketball team’s thrilling victory was an inspiring introduction to Utah athletics, hinting at the potential for success across the board as he prepares to lead the Utes into a new era.