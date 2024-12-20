Dorian Singer creates buzz with post about possible return to Utah
Dorian Singer’s time with the Utah Utes has been a bright spot in an otherwise challenging season for the program. Initially expecting this year to be his last in Salt Lake City, recent developments surrounding his eligibility and redshirt status have opened the door to the possibility of him returning for another season. For Utes fans, this prospect is cause for optimism, as Singer has proven himself a reliable leader and playmaker on the field.
Despite the team’s offensive struggles, the 6-foot, 180-pound wide receiver has made a significant impact. With 53 receptions for 702 yards and a touchdown, Singer’s ability to influence games extends beyond the stat sheet, showcasing his versatility and dedication. His potential return has been a topic of speculation, particularly after Singer’s social media engagement with KSL’s Steve Bartle.
Bartle suggested that Utah should challenge Arizona’s handling of Singer’s freshman year, pointing to a precedent set by Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, who won an extra year of eligibility after contesting redshirt rules for junior college players.
The thought of Singer staying another year is especially appealing due to his connection with projected 2025 starting quarterback Devon Dampier, a close friend. Another season together would allow Singer to build further chemistry with the offense while enhancing his NFL draft prospects. Moreover, his leadership and experience would be invaluable to a wide receiver corps strengthened by recent transfer additions.
If granted eligibility, Singer’s return would be a game-changer for Utah’s offense. His presence would not only stabilize the position but also provide a cornerstone for the team’s efforts to rebound. For Utes fans, the idea of seeing Singer in a Utah uniform for another season is nothing short of thrilling.