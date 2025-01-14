Dorian Singer using historic ruling for potential extra year at Utah
The potential return of Utah wide receiver Dorian Singer for an additional season has sparked excitement in Salt Lake City.
Singer, who initially expected this past year to be his final campaign, may now follow in the footsteps of Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, who was granted another year of eligibility after a landmark NCAA lawsuit. Utes Head coach Kyle Whittingham addressed Singer’s situation during a recent press conference, expressing the program’s dedication to securing the extra year for their standout receiver. “We’re doing all that we can to get Dorian another year,” Whittingham said. “Once (Pavia) got another year, it opened the door for us.”
Singer’s impact on the Utes this season was a bright spot in an otherwise inconsistent year for the program. The 6-foot, 180-pound receiver delivered an impressive 53 receptions for 702 yards and a touchdown, but his contributions extended well beyond the stat sheet. Known for his versatility, reliability, and leadership, Singer became a key figure in Utah’s offensive efforts. His return would not only bring stability to the wide receiver room but also offer a veteran presence for a unit bolstered by recent transfer talent.
One intriguing element of Singer’s potential return is his close relationship with projected 2025 starting quarterback Devon Dampier. Another season together could strengthen their chemistry and provide Singer with an opportunity to enhance his NFL draft stock. As the NCAA considers expanding eligibility to five seasons, the possibility of Singer staying in a Utah uniform feels more realistic—and more vital to the program’s offensive ambitions.
Singer’s return would be nothing short of transformative for new offensive coordinator Jason Beck and the program. His presence would anchor a rejuvenated offense and provide a cornerstone for Utah’s efforts to rebound and compete at a higher level. With Whittingham and his staff advocating for him, the prospect of Singer extending his collegiate career has become a thrilling narrative for Utah’s future.