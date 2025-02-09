Eagles WR Britain Covey ruled out for Super Bowl LIX
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver and punt returner Britain Covey will not suit up for Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs, despite fully participating in practice on Friday. Covey remains on injured reserve with a lingering neck injury, preventing him from being activated to the 53-man roster in time for the biggest game of the season.
Covey, 27, played in just five regular-season games this year, recording seven receptions for 34 yards on eight targets. However, his primary value to the Eagles came as a punt returner, where he provided a reliable presence in special teams. The Eagles had opened his practice window two weeks ago, allowing him to ease back into team drills, but ultimately, he was never removed from IR.
As the Super Bowl approached, Covey shared his emotions on Instagram, expressing disappointment at being sidelined. "Being unable to suit up in the biggest game of my life due to a nagging injury is a really difficult thing to accept," he wrote. Despite the setback, Covey voiced his appreciation for the team and his role within it. "We have great leaders. Great coaches. The receiving core feels like family to me... it’s perhaps the closest knit of any team I’ve been a part of."
Though he won’t be on the field Sunday, Covey’s presence and contributions throughout the season have not gone unnoticed.
Steve Smith Sr. doesn't make cut for Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2025 class
As the Eagles prepare for their championship showdown at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, they will do so without one of their key special teams assets. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.