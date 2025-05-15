Elite 2026 OT recruit lists Utah Utes in final four schools
Kyle Whittingham and his Utah football program have made serious progress with an elite offensive lineman recruit from the 2026 class.
Kelvin Obot, a 6-foot-6, 300-pound recruit from Fruitland, Idaho, has narrowed his options down to four schools. Moving forward, he'll consider Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, and Utah.
Obot is ranked by 247Sports Composite as the No. 9 offensive lineman in the class of 2026, as well as the No. 1 prospect from Idaho.
Prior to making his final four list, Obot was in Utah on a visit that coincided with the Utes' annual spring game. He also completed a visit with USC last month. Obot holds offers from Ohio State, Tennessee, Auburn, Michigan State and Oklahoma State, among others.
In addition to dominating in the trenches, Obot has assembled quite a background in track and field, specifically in the shot put. Obot finished first in the 12-pound shot put at the Snake River Valley Conference meet with an attempt of 16.18 meters (53 feet and 1 inch), which was a personal outdoor best for the multi-sport athlete. That power and strength certainly translate to the gridiron, too, making Obot one of the most sought-after prospects in his class.
“I have family in Utah, so I feel pretty familiar with the area, and their staff and program are very consistent," Obot said to On3 with regard to his relationship with the Utes.