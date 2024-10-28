ESPN FPI predicts Utah as underdog to finish 2024 season
Utah football faces a challenging finish to a turbulent 2024 season, with their bowl eligibility hanging in the balance after a four-game losing streak. The last time Utah endured a similar streak was in 2017, which also marked their previous bowl win. For head coach Kyle Whittingham, closing this season with a bowl appearance would signify a significant turnaround, but a daunting road lies ahead.
Nov. 9 BYU: ESPN FPI- 39.8%
After a bye week, Utah faces undefeated No. 9 BYU, one of the top contenders in the Big 12. BYU, led by quarterback Jake Retzlaff, boasts an offense averaging 35.1 points per game, supported by standout players like running back LJ Martin and receivers Darius Lassiter and Chase Roberts. Defensively, BYU has improved significantly under coordinator Jay Hill, giving up just 19.6 points per game and accumulating 18 turnovers, which ranks them among the best in the nation. Utah will need a complete shift in form to win, especially against a BYU squad energized and on a mission.
Nov. 16 at Colorado: ESPN FPI- 26.3%
Utah then travels to Boulder to face No. 23 Colorado, a resurgent team under head coach Deion Sanders. Colorado has impressed with quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter, who contributes on both offense and defense. With a charged-up home crowd and bowl eligibility achieved, Colorado is no longer a pushover, making this an intimidating matchup for Utah, particularly given their recent struggles.
Nov. 23 No. 10 Iowa State: ESPN FPI- 35.3%
Following Colorado, Utah hosts No. 10 Iowa State, another undefeated Big 12 powerhouse. Iowa State’s defense is strong, ranking ninth in scoring defense, allowing just 14.4 points per game, and limiting opponents to only 304 total yards per game. Their stingy pass defense allows only 133.7 yards through the air. Utah’s offense has struggled against defenses of a lower caliber, making it difficult to imagine the Utes finding success against such a staunch opponent.
Nov. 9 at UFC: ESPN FPI- 35.8%
Utah will close out the season at UCF in Orlando, a game that may be crucial to their bowl hopes. Though UCF has faced struggles of its own and is currently on a five-game losing streak, Utah cannot underestimate them. UCF’s offense has been inconsistent, but running back RJ Harvey stands out as a major offensive threat. With Utah’s unpredictable performance this season, even this seemingly favorable matchup could prove challenging.
Realistically, Utah might only manage one win from this closing stretch. Missing a bowl would mark one of the most disappointing seasons in recent memory, a far cry from the Big 12 title expectations at the season's start.