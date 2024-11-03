ESPN College GameDay throws stiff arm to Utah-BYU in favor of SEC matchup
ESPN College GameDay’s won't be heading to Salt Lake City next week. With BYU undefeated and climbing to No. 9 in the AP poll, next Saturday’s showdown between BYU and Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium was a prime opportunity for the national pregame show to spotlight the intense rivalry known as the Holy War. However, Utah’s recent struggles have cast doubt on whether this matchup will ultimately receive the coveted GameDay coverage. Despite these concerns, many were hoping the rivalry’s historical significance and BYU’s national rise make a strong case for GameDay’s visit. That wasn't the case.
Rece Davis announced Saturday the popular college football pregame show is headed to Baton Rouge for Alabama-LSU in Week 11.
“Next week, Baton Rouge,” he said. “Alabama and LSU, if the stakes aren’t always high. This one is a virtual elimination game. The Crimson Tide and the Tigers. We’ll be there.”
The storied rivalry between the Tigers and the Crimson Tide carries massive implications within the SEC, and ESPN is well aware of the intensity and viewership such games attract. Yet, as BYU continues to make waves in the Big 12, there will become a point GameDay could seize this moment to celebrate their resurgence and bring renewed national attention.
The BYU-Utah rivalry, while electrifying, has not been featured often on a national scale. The last GameDay appearance for BYU was in 2009 against TCU, where they fell short, contributing to their 0-3 record in GameDay-featured games. This statistic, shared with teams like Arizona and Arizona State, is a sore point for Cougars fans.
For BYU, this game is more than just another rivalry matchup; it’s a critical step toward staying atop the Big 12 standings. Meanwhile, the Utah Utes, despite recent challenges, are poised to disrupt BYU’s momentum in this trap game. With the 10:15 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN, fans across the country will witness a high-stakes clash between two storied programs.