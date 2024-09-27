ESPN host puts Utah as one of the nation's top performers
Utah made a significant statement in their first-ever Big 12 football game, securing a 22-19 victory over the 14th-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys. This impressive win not only demonstrated Utah's ability to compete at the highest level but also earned them national recognition. ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit highlighted the No. 10 Utah Utes as one of his top-performing teams during week four.
The game was notable for Utah’s dominance on both sides of the ball. With true freshman Isaac Wilson starting at quarterback for Cam Rising, some may have expected Utah to struggle against a highly ranked opponent. However, the Utes controlled the game, particularly with their ground attack. Running backs Micah Bernard and Wilson himself contributed significantly, combining for 244 rushing yards, while Utah finished with 249 total rushing yards as a team. Meanwhile, Utah's defense stifled Oklahoma State’s running game, holding them to just 48 rushing yards on 15 attempts and allowing only two first downs on the ground.
Although the final score suggests a closely contested game, Utah's performance was more dominant than the scoreline reflects. The Utes defense and rushing offense were key to the victory, ensuring that the Cowboys never truly found a rhythm.
Now, Utah turns their attention to their next challenge, as they prepare to host Arizona at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday night. This upcoming game provides another opportunity for the Utes to solidify their standing in the Big 12 and continue their impressive season. The Saturday night matchup will air on ESPN at 10:15 p.m. ET giving Utah another chance to shine on the national stage.