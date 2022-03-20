EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Hauati Pututau reflects on the 2021 season and shares his preparations for the NFL Draft
Former Utah defensive tackle Hauati Pututau reflects on the 2021 season, Pac-12 Championship, Rose Bowl, and how he is preparing for the upcoming NFL Draft.
After six seasons (2016-2021) with the program, former Utah defensive tackle Hauati Pututau's dedication and hard work was finally rewarded with a Pac-12 Championship in 2021 after coming up short in 2018 and 2019.
As for this last season, Pututau appeared in all 14 games with eight starts at defensive tackle. During that time he recorded 18 total tackles, 4.5 for a loss, three sacks and four pass break-ups.
Having declared for the 2022 NFL Draft, Pututau will participate in Utah's Pro day on March 24.
