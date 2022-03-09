Skip to main content
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: TJ Pledger reflects on the 2021 season and shares his preparations for the NFL Draft
Former Utah running back TJ Pledger reflects on the 2021 season, Pac-12 Championship, Rose Bowl, and how he is preparing for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Utah Utes running back TJ Pledger (5) carries the ball against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2022 Rose Bowl at Rose Bowl. Ohio State defeated Utah 48-45. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports.

After transferring from Oklahoma, former Utah running back TJ Pledger was a key factor in Utah's 2021 Pac-12 Championship run and first-ever Rose Bowl appearance. Upon seeing action in all 14 games with five starts for the Utes, Pledger recorded 694 yards and six touchdowns on 104 carries (second-most on the team).

Having declared for the 2022 NFL Draft, Pledger will participate in Utah's Pro day on March 24. 

