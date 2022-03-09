Team(s)
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: TJ Pledger reflects on the 2021 season and shares his preparations for the NFL Draft
Former Utah running back TJ Pledger reflects on the 2021 season, Pac-12 Championship, Rose Bowl, and how he is preparing for the upcoming NFL Draft.
After transferring from Oklahoma, former Utah running back TJ Pledger was a key factor in Utah's 2021 Pac-12 Championship run and first-ever Rose Bowl appearance. Upon seeing action in all 14 games with five starts for the Utes, Pledger recorded 694 yards and six touchdowns on 104 carries (second-most on the team).
Having declared for the 2022 NFL Draft, Pledger will participate in Utah's Pro day on March 24.
