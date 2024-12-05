Five Utes starters will reportedly return in 2025
Utah will have a few contributors returning next year and look to build on their 2024 campaign, according to Deseret News. These players have shown leadership and talent in key positions, contributing significantly to the Utes' success. Here’s a look at what each brings to the table.
Spencer Fano – Offensive Tackle
Spencer Fano has been nothing short of exceptional as a sophomore in 2024. Starting all 12 games, he earned the distinction of being Pro Football Focus’ (PFF) No. 1 offensive tackle (minimum 300 snaps) with an elite grade of 91.4. His consistency and versatility—22 career games played with 21 starts at both left and right tackle—make him a cornerstone of Utah's offensive line. Fano's accolades include a spot on the 2024 PFF Midseason All-America Team and the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Watch List. Returning in 2025, Fano’s dominant presence will be critical in protecting the quarterback and opening lanes for the run game.
Logan Fano – Defensive End
Defensive end Logan Fano, Spencer’s brother, has made a significant impact on the defensive side of the ball. With 35 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in 12 games, Logan has emerged as a disruptive force. He has particularly excelled in key moments, such as recording six tackles against Arizona State and a game-altering performance versus BYU with 1.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Entering his junior season, Logan’s ability to pressure quarterbacks and stop the run will anchor Utah’s defensive line.
Cameron Calhoun – Cornerback
Redshirt freshman Cameron Calhoun has quickly proven his worth in Utah’s secondary. Playing in 11 games with one start in 2024, Calhoun has totaled 21 tackles, one interception, and nine pass breakups, showcasing his ball-hawking abilities. He made pivotal plays such as a two-point conversion interception against BYU and a 34-yard return on his first career pick against Utah State. Calhoun’s growth throughout the season positions him as a key playmaker in 2025, capable of shutting down top receivers and disrupting opposing offenses.
Jaren Kump – Center
Junior center Jaren Kump is a seasoned veteran with 44 career games and 25 starts under his belt. In 2024, Kump started all 12 games at center, providing stability and leadership on the offensive line. His versatility is evident in his ability to play multiple positions across the line, and his experience makes him an invaluable asset. As a Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll member, Kump also exemplifies discipline and work ethic. His return in 2025 ensures continuity and strength in the trenches for the Utes.
Rabbit Evans – Safety
Junior safety Rabbit Evans has been a dynamic addition to Utah’s defense since transferring from Blinn College. In 2024, Evans recorded 34 tackles and one pass deflection in 11 games, starting twice. He posted a career-high nine tackles against Arizona State and made crucial third-down stops throughout the season. Evans’ physicality and instincts make him a reliable presence in the secondary. With another year of experience, he is poised to elevate his game and become a leader in the defensive backfield.
Spencer and Logan Fano bring elite skills to the offensive and defensive lines, respectively, while Calhoun, Kump, and Evans provide stability and playmaking ability at their positions. Their collective experience and talent will undoubtedly keep Utah competitive in year two of the Big 12.