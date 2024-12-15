Former Missouri punter Orion Phillips transfers to Utah
After the departure of punter Jack Bouwmeester to the transfer portal and his subsequent commitment to the Texas Longhorns, the Utah Utes acted quickly to fill the void. The team secured the services of former Missouri punter Orion Phillips, a standout talent with impressive credentials.
Phillips, originally from Australia, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success. During the 2023 season with Missouri, Phillips averaged an impressive 43.5 yards per punt, showcasing his ability to change field position effectively. Among his notable highlights was a booming 71-yard punt, underscoring his leg strength and skill. In addition, Phillips displayed a knack for precision, pinning 12 punts inside the 20-yard line and achieving 11 punts of 50 or more yards.
Before his time at Missouri, Phillips made a significant impact at Murray State. He placed 17 punts inside the 20-yard line, including an impressive nine punts inside the 10-yard line, demonstrating his ability to deliver in clutch situations. His background as a product of the renowned ProKick Australia program further solidifies his reputation as a top-tier punter. The top international program has produced numerous elite punters who have transitioned successfully to the collegiate and professional levels in the United States.
Phillips' addition is a strategic move by Utah to maintain stability and excellence in their special teams unit. With his ability to flip the field and pin opponents deep in their own territory, Phillips is poised to be a critical asset for the Utes in the upcoming season.
His Australian roots and ProKick training bring an extra layer of intrigue, continuing the trend of international talent making waves in college football. For Utah, the signing of Phillips represents a significant step in ensuring their special teams remain a strength moving forward.