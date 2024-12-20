Former New Mexico RB NaQuari Rogers transfers to Utah
Former New Mexico running back NaQuari Rogers has announced his transfer to Utah, where he will reunite with his former quarterback Devon Dampier and offensive coordinator Jason Beck.
Rogers brings a wealth of experience and productivity to Salt Lake City, having demonstrated his versatility and reliability in two prior collegiate stops. During his lone season at New Mexico, Rogers rushed for 382 yards and five touchdowns, showcasing his dynamic playmaking ability.
Before joining the Lobos, Rogers spent two seasons at Campbell, where he appeared in 17 games and tallied 829 rushing yards on 185 carries, adding 10 rushing touchdowns. His receiving skills were also evident, with 25 career receptions for 224 yards and a touchdown.
Rogers' best season came in 2023 at Campbell, where he rushed 99 times for 478 yards and six touchdowns, including a career-high 152-yard, three-touchdown performance against Monmouth. His ability to perform in big moments and contribute as a dual-threat back made him a standout. In 2022, he added 351 rushing yards and four touchdowns, further cementing his reputation as a consistent offensive weapon.
Rogers had drawn interest from several major programs before committing to Utah. With one year of eligibility remaining, he is expected to provide a veteran presence in the backfield and add depth to the Utes' rushing attack. His familiarity with Dampier and Beck should ease his transition and allow him to make an immediate impact.
Utah's offense, known for its physicality and efficiency, could provide the perfect setting for Rogers to maximize his potential and finish his college career on a high note. His arrival adds depth and playmaking ability to a team looking to remain competitive in the ever-challenging Big 12.