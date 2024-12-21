Former Oklahoma QB Brendan Zurbrugg transfers to Utah
Utah has landed former Oklahoma quarterback Brendan Zurbrugg, who committed to Kyle Whittingham’s program on Friday night, according to Steve Doerschuk of the Canton Repository.
Zurbrugg’s decision comes after a two-day visit to Salt Lake City, following his entry into the transfer portal. The former three-star prospect will bring four years of eligibility to Utah, adding depth to a quarterback room that saw significant turnover after a challenging 2024 season.
Zurbrugg’s high school career showcased his dual-threat capabilities. As a senior at Alliance High School in Ohio, he threw for 2,322 yards and 26 touchdowns while rushing for 1,038 yards and 13 more scores, leading his team to the playoffs. His performance earned him the 2023 Northeast Ohio Inland District Division III Player of the Year honors. Over his high school career, Zurbrugg set school records with 6,376 total yards, 63 total touchdowns, and a 72% completion rate.
Utah’s quarterback situation is in flux, with the departure of Luke Bottari and Brandon Rose through eligibility and the transfer portal, respectively. Cameron Rising, who led the Utes to consecutive Pac-12 titles in 2021 and 2022, is not expected to return. Meanwhile, freshman Isaac Wilson briefly entered the portal but ultimately chose to stay at Utah.
Jason Beck, Utah’s new offensive coordinator, brings a fresh approach to the offense. Beck previously coached at Syracuse, where he recruited Zurbrugg, and most recently served at New Mexico. Devon Dampier, Beck’s former quarterback at New Mexico, also transferred to Utah, adding further competition.
Zurbrugg’s arrival signals Utah’s intent to rebuild after a 5-7 season marred by injuries. With his versatility and potential, Zurbrugg could play a pivotal role in shaping the Utes’ offensive future.