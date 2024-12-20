Former Oklahoma QB Brendan Zurbrugg visits Kyle Whittingham and Utah
Brendan Zurbrugg’s football journey has taken another turn, as the quarterback enters the transfer portal after one year at Oklahoma. Thirteen months removed from his high school football career, Zurbrugg is preparing to visit Salt Lake City, likely to join the Utah Utes.
Zurbrugg’s decision stems from a desire for playing time. Despite participating in Oklahoma’s 2024 spring game, he saw no action during the regular season. His path at Oklahoma was shaped by a series of coaching changes. Initially recruited by offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, Zurbrugg committed in August 2023. However, Lebby’s departure to Mississippi State in November set off a domino effect. After two coordinator changes, the addition of transfer quarterback John Mateer, and the struggles of the Sooners’ 2024 season, Zurbrugg entered the portal alongside former starter Jackson Arnold.
Utah presents a fresh opportunity under new offensive coordinator Jason Beck, who had previously recruited Zurbrugg at Syracuse. The Utes, coming off a 5-7 season, are rebuilding, and Beck’s vision of a dual-threat quarterback fits Zurbrugg’s 6-foot-3, 205-pound frame and skill set. Competing with transfer Devon Dampier, Zurbrugg brings four years of eligibility and a blend of athleticism and experience gained from his time at Oklahoma.
For Zurbrugg, Utah also marks an exciting new frontier, as it will be his first trip west of Oklahoma. He anticipates an official scholarship offer and is open to committing during his visit. Despite his brief stint with the Sooners, Zurbrugg values the physical and mental growth he achieved, noting significant gains in strength, speed, and confidence.
Utah’s quarterback room is wide open, and Zurbrugg has a chance to contribute to a program with a strong history under head coach Kyle Whittingham. This fresh start could reignite his pursuit of college football success.