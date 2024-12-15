Former Oregon linebacker Jaxson Jones transfers to Utah
Former Oregon linebacker Jaxson Jones has announced his commitment to the University of Utah, marking a new chapter in his collegiate football career. A former three-star recruit in the class of 2024, Jones was a standout player at Yuma Catholic High School in Arizona, where he ranked as the No. 7 player in the state and the No. 31 EDGE nationally. His impressive high school performance garnered offers from top programs, including Michigan, USC, and multiple Pac-12 schools, eventually leading to commitments to Washington and then Oregon during his initial recruitment.
At 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, Jones brings versatility and potential as a linebacker and edge rusher. His recruitment was a testament to his talent, as he held offers from programs such as Arizona State, Cal, and Fresno State. Despite appearing in only one game during his brief stint at Oregon, Jones remains a promising prospect with the tools to make an impact at the collegiate level.
Utah holds special significance for Jones, as his father, Daniel Jones, played wide receiver for the Utes from 1997-98. This familial connection makes his transfer to Utah a homecoming of sorts and adds to the excitement surrounding his commitment. For a Utah team coming off a disappointing 5-7 season, Jones’s arrival could provide a much-needed boost to a defense known for its physicality and aggressive play under head coach Kyle Whittingham.
Jones's blend of size, athleticism, and pass-rushing ability makes him a strong candidate to compete for playing time in Utah's rotation. With the Utes aiming to rebound in 2025, his addition aligns with their efforts to rebuild and strengthen their roster. As he joins a program with a reputation for developing defensive talent, Jones has a prime opportunity to hone his skills and carve out a meaningful role in the seasons ahead.