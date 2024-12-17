Former Texas A&M cornerback Donovan Saunders transfers to Utah
Texas A&M cornerback Donovan Saunders announced his commitment to the Utah Utes on Monday, providing a much-needed boost to the defensive backs room. The Utes faced a significant exodus this offseason, losing Cameron Calhoun, CJ Blocker, and John Randle Jr. to the transfer portal, as well as Zemaiah Vaughn to graduation. With key departures leaving gaps, Utah turned to the transfer portal to replenish their secondary.
Saunders, standing at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, brings impressive size and experience to the position. He started his collegiate career at Cal Poly, where he earned All-Big Sky second-team honors in 2023 after recording 17 tackles, three interceptions, and 11 pass breakups. His standout performance caught the attention of Texas A&M, where he transferred but struggled to find playing time in a competitive SEC program. Saunders appeared in just two games, recording one tackle in limited action, but now arrives at Utah with two seasons of eligibility remaining and the potential to make an immediate impact.
His addition marks the seventh offseason commitment for Utah as the Utes work to strengthen multiple positions. Alongside Saunders, the Utes brought in junior college standout Jeremiah Caldwell, who recorded six interceptions at Garden City last season, further bolstering the cornerback group. Utah has also added talent across the board, including New Mexico quarterback Devon Dampier, Mississippi State wide receiver Creed Whittemore, Missouri punter Orion Phillips, and Oregon linebacker Jaxson Jones.
For a program that has prided itself on defensive prowess, Saunders’ arrival offers depth, experience, and competition in a position group facing turnover. With his size and ball-hawking abilities, Saunders has the tools to thrive in Utah's defensive system and solidify the secondary as the Utes prepare for the 2024 season.