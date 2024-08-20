Former Utah All-American Trevor Reilly leaves Colorado's coaching staff before season
Former Utes linebacker Trevor Reilly is longer coaching with the Colorado Buffaloes, according to reports. The assistant under Deion Sanders reportedly resigned before fall camp in Boulder. He has been with Coach Prime since 2021 when he was a graduate assistant at Jackson State.
Reilly was Colorado's special teams coordinator over the past 20 months. He recently surfaced in Hawaii at a football practice on campus, but hasn't reportedly been around Salt Lake City to visit Kyle Whittingham or the Utes players since leaving Sanders' staff.
The Utes standout played in 48 games (32 starts) during his time at Utah from 2009-13. As one of the Pac-12's best defenders, he earned All-American honors as a senior. According to Utah Athletics, he finished in the top five in six Utah career record categories: sacks (20, 4th/tie), sack yards (144, 4th), tackles for loss (37, 3rd), TFL yards (202, 4th), fumble recoveries (6, 4th/tie) and fumbles forced (8, 2nd/tie).
Reilly was selected by the New York Jets in the seventh round (233 overall) of the 2014 NFL draft. He spent five years with three teams in the league, including the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots. Unfortunately, injuries got the best of him before retiring in 2018.