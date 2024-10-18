Former Utah coach says Cam Rising likely played his final snap for Utes
During a recent episode of KSL's Football Friday, former Utah Utes head coach Ron McBride weighed in on the future of quarterback Cam Rising, making a bold prediction that Rising's time in Salt Lake City is likely over. McBride, known for his candid takes, suggested that if Rising seeks to play an eighth year of college football, it would probably be at another program, not with the Utes. This comment has sparked interest, as Rising has been a key figure for Utah football, but his career has been plagued by injuries.
Rising, a veteran player with a deep history of setbacks, recently faced another significant injury. He was shoved out of bounds during the Utes’ Week 2 matchup against Baylor, injuring his throwing hand. That injury lingered and never fully healed, which was apparent in his struggles during last week’s game against Arizona State. Despite pushing through the pain, Rising’s season took another devastating turn as he suffered a season-ending leg injury in the same game.
McBride’s comments are particularly intriguing given the challenges Rising has faced with injuries throughout his career. While he has been a resilient leader for Utah, it appears that his health is becoming a growing concern, and the program may be preparing to move in a different direction at quarterback.
If Rising does attempt to return for another year, the idea of him playing elsewhere would mark the end of an era for Utah football, where Rising has been a central figure in recent successes with two conference championships. As the Utes look ahead, McBride’s words suggest a potential turning point for the team and its long-term plans at quarterback with Isaac Wilson now starting against TCU.