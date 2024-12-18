Former Utah cornerback Cameron Calhoun lands at Alabama
Utah cornerback Cameron Calhoun has joined the Alabama Crimson Tide through the transfer portal, bringing an impressive resume and three years of eligibility to one of the most competitive programs in college football. This move comes as Calhoun reportedly secured a significant increase in his NIL valuation, nearly doubling his earnings from his time with the Utes.
Calhoun emerged as a key contributor during his redshirt freshman season at Utah in 2024. He played in 11 games, earning one start, and demonstrated his ability to make plays in high-pressure situations. He totaled 21 tackles, including one for a loss, and led the team with nine pass breakups while adding an interception.
His nine pass breakups tied for fourth in the Big 12 during the regular season, underscoring his ability to disrupt opposing passing attacks. Among his standout performances, Calhoun recorded a season-high three tackles in three separate games and broke up three passes against Iowa State, a feat unmatched by any Ute since 2022. His first career interception came against Utah State, where he returned it 34 yards, and he made a game-saving interception to halt BYU’s two-point conversion attempt.
Originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, Calhoun began his college career at Michigan in 2023, appearing in two games before transferring to Utah. As a high school prospect at Winton Woods, he was a three-star recruit ranked No. 423 nationally and No. 46 among cornerbacks. His high school career was decorated with accolades, including two-time All-Ohio and first-team All-District honors. Calhoun also broke Winton Woods’ record for career interceptions with 14 and helped lead his team to a state championship in 2021.
At Alabama, Calhoun is expected to compete immediately for playing time in the Crimson Tide’s secondary. His ability to excel in coverage, make critical plays, and bring leadership will be invaluable as he transitions to the SEC, a league renowned for its talent and competition.