Former Utah defensive lineman Keanu Tanuvasa goes to rival BYU
Keanu Tanuvasa’s transfer from Utah to BYU marks a significant shift in one of college football’s most heated rivalries. The former Utah defensive tackle, who surprised many by entering the transfer portal, will now don Cougar blue, strengthening BYU’s defensive line for the 2025 season.
Tanuvasa brings a wealth of experience and production to BYU. Over the past two seasons, he started 19 games for Utah, appearing in 24 contests and compiling 50 tackles, including 12 tackles for loss and four sacks. His 6-foot-4, 300-pound frame and disruptive presence along the defensive front made him a key piece of Utah’s defense. The Utes had expected Tanuvasa to lead their defensive line into the future, making his departure a notable loss for Kyle Whittingham’s program.
For BYU, this acquisition is timely and critical. The Cougars faced a pressing need for interior defensive line talent, and Tanuvasa’s arrival fills that void immediately. His performance against BYU in the rivalry game on November 9, where he registered a season-high four tackles, left a lasting impression on the Cougars’ coaching staff. Now, Tanuvasa will be making those plays in a BYU uniform.
Tanuvasa’s move to Provo also highlights the fluid nature of college football in the transfer portal era. While the Utah-BYU rivalry, known as the “Holy War,” has long been fierce, Tanuvasa expressed a balanced perspective on the rivalry. “I wouldn’t say anger or hatred... it’s not like they’re the worst people on the earth,” he told KSL earlier this year. His pragmatic approach underscores how modern players often view transfers through the lens of opportunity rather than tradition.
BYU’s coaching staff has been aggressive in the transfer portal, and Tanuvasa is the second Utah player to make the switch this cycle, joining tight end Carsen Ryan. Tanuvasa, a former three-star recruit and member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was originally recruited by BYU in 2019 before choosing Utah. After serving a two-year church mission, he enrolled at Utah, but now returns to a program that had long pursued him.
With BYU coming off an 11-2 season and an Alamo Bowl victory over Colorado, Tanuvasa’s addition boost a rival Big 12 team aiming for even greater success in 2025.