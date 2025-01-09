Former Utah quarterback Brandon Rose transfers to UMass
Former Utah quarterback Brandon Rose has transferred to UMass, marking a fresh chapter in his collegiate career. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound signal-caller was among a handful of Utah quarterbacks to leave the program during the latest transfer cycle, seeking new opportunities to showcase his talents.
Rose’s time at Utah was marked by development and perseverance, highlighted by moments of promise before injury setbacks. In the 2024 season, Rose saw action in three games, starting one. In his first collegiate start against BYU, he displayed his dual-threat abilities, throwing for 112 yards and two touchdowns while adding 55 rushing yards. Unfortunately, a season-ending injury in that game cut short his promising campaign. Earlier in the season, Rose made his collegiate debut in Utah’s season-opening win over Southern Utah and later completed seven passes for 45 yards in a second-half appearance at Houston. After redshirting in 2022 and not seeing the field in 2023, Rose’s eventual move to UMass offers a chance for a new beginning.
Rose entered college with a strong resume from Murrieta Valley High School in California. Rated as a three-star pro-style quarterback, he amassed 7,521 career passing yards and 74 touchdowns. As a senior, he led his team to a Southwestern League championship, earning league MVP honors. That year, he recorded 3,002 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, and 236 rushing yards. Despite a shortened junior season, he threw for 1,415 yards and 11 touchdowns while completing 70% of his passes. His sophomore year was equally impressive, with 3,087 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and 395 rushing yards.
UMass provides Rose with a platform to compete and potentially secure the starting quarterback role. Known for his accuracy and mobility, he brings valuable experience and a hunger to prove himself at the collegiate level. With a history of overcoming challenges, Rose’s transfer to UMass signals a promising opportunity for both him and the Minutemen.