Former Utah quarterback Sam Huard transfers to USC
Former Utah Utes quarterback Sam Huard is set to transfer to USC, hoping to rejuvenate his career under head coach Lincoln Riley.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound lefty was once a five-star recruit, hailed as a future first-round NFL draft pick. However, his collegiate journey has been a winding one, marked by challenges and opportunities that never quite materialized as planned.
Huard began his career at the University of Washington, where he found himself stuck behind Michael Penix Jr., one of the nation's top quarterbacks. Frustrated by limited playing time, Huard transferred to Cal Poly in the Big Sky Conference for the 2023 season, where he started and gained valuable experience. Seeking a return to the Power four stage, Huard joined the Utah Utes ahead of the 2024 season. However, his time in Salt Lake City was short-lived; he did not play a single down for the Utes and had his season cut short by an unspecified injury.
Now, Huard is heading to USC, a program aiming to bounce back after a lackluster season. He will compete with returning starter Jayden Maiava, freshman Husan Longstreet, and others for the starting job. Maiava replaced Miller Moss midway through last season, prompting Moss to transfer to Louisville. Huard's elite arm talent, quick release, and high football IQ make him a strong contender in the quarterback competition.
Once projected as a first-round NFL talent, Huard's stock has fallen since his high school days. Now rated as a three-star transfer, he has two years of eligibility to prove himself. With a pedigree that includes an NFL-starting father and two uncles who played quarterback at the FBS level, Huard brings a wealth of natural ability and football knowledge.
Under Riley, Huard could finally find the right system to harness his potential. If he can win the job and stay healthy, USC may have found a gem to lead its offense back to prominence.