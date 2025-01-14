Former Utah receiver Taeshaun Lyons transfers to UNLV
Taeshaun Lyons has found a new home at UNLV. This comes after a brief back and forth in the transfer portal for the former Utah wide receiver. Lyons' collegiate journey has been marked by twists and turns, with his recent move highlighting his search for stability and opportunity on the field.
An original commit to Washington as part of the Huskies’ 2023 recruiting class, Lyons gets a fresh start. Despite their run to the national championship game, the freshman saw limited action, appearing in two games. Following head coach Kalen DeBoer’s departure to Alabama, Lyons transferred to Utah, seeking a fresh start. However, his time with the Utes was largely unremarkable. In the 2024 season, Lyons managed just one reception for four yards in four appearances, mirroring his minimal impact during his time at Washington.
His decision to enter and briefly exit the transfer portal before ultimately leaving Utah lacked an official explanation but underscores the challenges of finding the right fit. With three years of eligibility remaining, Lyons’ move to UNLV presents an opportunity to reset his career under former SEC coach Dan Mullen, who aims to revitalize the Rebels’ program.
Lyons isn’t making this transition alone—he’ll join former Utah teammate Jaylon Glover at UNLV. Glover, a running back, entered the portal after injuries derailed his ability to redshirt in 2024. Both players are eager to contribute to a team that has its sights set on climbing the college football ranks under Mullen’s leadership.
Lyons’ high school resume demonstrates his potential. As a four-star recruit, he was ranked the No. 30 wide receiver in the nation by 247Sports, recording an impressive 1,007 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns during his senior year. His versatility was evident in his additional 208 rushing yards and five touchdowns, alongside a strong track and field background.
As UNLV builds for the future, Lyons brings talent and untapped potential to a program eager for playmakers. With three years to develop, he has a chance to prove himself as a key contributor and revive the promise he showed as a high school star.