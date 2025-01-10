Former Utah running back Anthony Woods transfers to Big Ten newcomer
Former Utah running back Anthony Woods has officially transferred to UCLA, marking a fresh start for the talented back who faced an injury-plagued season with the Utes. Woods, who joined Utah from Idaho ahead of the 2024 season, arrived with significant promise but did not see game action in Salt Lake City. Now, he returns to his home state of California, aiming to reinvigorate his college career with the Bruins.
Woods brings an impressive resume from his time at Idaho, where he was a dominant force in the Big Sky Conference. Over two seasons (2022-23), he played in 24 games and recorded 2,027 rushing yards on 357 carries, averaging an outstanding 5.7 yards per carry.
He also scored 19 touchdowns, with his standout 2023 season earning him First-Team All-Big Sky honors. That year, Woods rushed for 1,155 yards on 206 carries and scored 16 touchdowns, leading the Big Sky in both rushing yards and rushing yards per game (96.3). His 16 touchdowns were the fourth-highest in the FCS and first in the conference, solidifying his reputation as one of the best backs in the league.
A three-star recruit from Palmdale High School, Woods rushed for 1,580 yards and 24 touchdowns during his senior year, earning All-CIF honors and the title of Conference Back of the Year. Returning to California, he hopes to elevate UCLA’s rushing attack, which struggled significantly last season, ranking near the bottom of FBS programs.
The Bruins averaged fewer than 100 rushing yards per game in 2024 and are eager for a dynamic playmaker like Woods to provide a much-needed spark. If he can regain his form, Woods could be a transformative addition to UCLA’s offense.