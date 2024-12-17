Former Utah running back Jaylon Glover transfers to UNLV
Former Utah running back Jaylon Glover has officially committed to UNLV out of the transfer portal, bringing his talents to Las Vegas under newly-hired head coach Dan Mullen. Glover entered the portal in November during the 2024 season after seeing his role diminish in Utah’s backfield. He played just three games, recording 12 carries for 60 yards, and his inability to redshirt ultimately pushed him to seek opportunities elsewhere.
Glover, a standout talent with a strong resume, brings a wealth of experience to UNLV. Over his two years at Utah, Glover played in 25 career games with three starts, rushing for 982 yards and six touchdowns. His 2023 season was particularly productive, as he played in all 13 games, accumulating 562 rushing yards and two scores while contributing seven receptions for 67 yards. Highlights included a career-best 107-yard rushing performance against Colorado and a team-high 58 rushing yards against Oregon State. Glover also displayed his durability and grit in high-pressure moments, logging 25 carries against nationally-ranked UCLA.
In choosing UNLV, Glover cited the program’s vision under Mullen and the appeal of playing home games at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders. “Who doesn’t want to play every home game in Allegiant Stadium?” Glover told On3, emphasizing the excitement of competing on such a stage. Mullen, who previously recruited Glover at Florida, humorously reminded him that he “wouldn’t lose to me again,” sealing the deal in their renewed connection.
Isaac Wilson returns to Utah after withdrawing from transfer portal
Glover’s high school career showcases his elite potential. At Lake Gibson High School in Florida, he recorded over 6,000 rushing yards and 80 touchdowns, breaking records and earning accolades like Class 6A Player of the Year. His senior year featured 2,073 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns, including a remarkable seven-touchdown playoff performance, earning Mr. Football Florida.
Utah makes final list for top transfer running back Wayshawn Parker
Glover’s move to UNLV represents a fresh start and a chance to dominate in the Mountain West Conference. His combination of experience, vision, and physicality makes him a key addition to Mullen’s roster as the Rebels aim to build a competitive program. For Glover, the fit in Vegas is perfect, offering the platform to thrive as a dynamic force in the backfield.