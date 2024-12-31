Former Utah running back Mike Mitchell transfers to Big 12 foe
Arizona's running back room has gained depth with the addition of former Utah Utes running back Mike Mitchell. The Wildcats officially secured Mitchell's transfer, marking another strategic move to bolster their offensive arsenal.
Mitchell arrives in Tucson with three years of eligibility remaining, offering long-term potential for Arizona’s backfield. Standing at 6 feet and weighing 210 pounds, Mitchell brings a solid physical presence to the Wildcats' running game.
The Orange Park, Florida native initially signed with Utah in 2023 as part of a highly competitive recruiting class. Despite not seeing action during his first season, Mitchell's persistence paid off in 2024, when he appeared in 10 games for the Utes. As a redshirt freshman, he contributed 158 rushing yards and a touchdown on 47 carries, showcasing glimpses of his potential.
Arizona’s acquisition of Mitchell marks the second running back addition through the transfer portal this offseason. This move highlights the Wildcats’ intent to build depth and competition within the backfield, a critical component for sustained success in the Big 12. Mitchell’s recruitment out of high school was notable, as he chose Utah over established programs like Florida State, Louisville, and Washington State.
For Utah, Mitchell’s departure is part of a broader trend, as the Utes face significant roster turnover heading into the 2025 season. Losing double-digit players to the transfer portal presents a challenge, but Utah’s coaching staff remains committed to reloading and maintaining the program’s competitive edge.
As Mitchell embarks on this new chapter, Arizona hopes his blend of size, athleticism, and experience will provide immediate impact and help elevate the Wildcats' ground attack in the seasons ahead.