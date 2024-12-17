Former Utah tight end Carsen Ryan transfers to BYU
BYU football received a significant boost to its tight end room as Utah transfer Carsen Ryan announced his commitment to the Cougars for the 2025 season.
Ryan, a 6-foot-4, 256-pound versatile tight end, brings both experience and potential to BYU’s offense. With one year of eligibility remaining, he is poised to step into an immediate starting role. His proven ability to contribute in the passing game makes him an exciting addition to the program.
During his lone season at Utah in 2024, Ryan totaled 10 receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown, despite missing a significant portion of offseason conditioning due to injury. Before his time in Salt Lake City, Ryan spent two seasons at UCLA, where he made an impact in the Bruins’ offense.
In 2023, Ryan played in 12 games, starting eight, and tallied 13 catches for 205 yards and three touchdowns. Notably, he delivered a season-high performance against Utah, recording three catches for 69 yards. In 2022, he added six receptions for 82 yards over five appearances, including a standout game against Alabama State with three catches for 58 yards.
A former four-star recruit out of American Fork High School, Ryan was regarded as one of the top tight ends nationally, earning a No. 3 ranking at his position by ESPN. His senior year at American Fork was impressive, as he hauled in 53 receptions for 609 yards and three touchdowns, leading his team to the 6A state quarterfinals. Ryan’s ability to excel at both Timpview and American Fork highlighted his adaptability and talent.
Mike Bajakian leaves Utah to become UMass' offensive coordinator
With his combination of size, skill, and experience, Ryan fits the mold of a reliable target in BYU’s offense. His route-running ability and versatility as both a pass-catcher and blocker provide the Cougars with a much-needed asset at tight end. As BYU looks to solidify its offensive identity in 2025, Ryan’s arrival is a key addition that should elevate their passing attack and bring veteran leadership to the position.
Utah makes final list for top transfer running back Wayshawn Parker
The Holy War rivalry between Utah and BYU shifts to Provo next year.