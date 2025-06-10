Former Utah Utes offensive lineman signs NFL contract
Former Utah Utes offensive lineman Jackson Barton signed a deal with the Cleveland Browns on Monday.
The Salt Lake City native spent a majority of last season on the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad. Barton managed to log two starts at right tackle before hurting his ankle in a January practice, which landed him a spot on the team's injured reserve. Still, Barton's 157 snaps played in 2024 marked a new career-high for former seventh-round pick.
Barton was selected with the 240th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. He signed with the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad ahead of the 2019 season and was part of the team's Super Bowl LIV win over the San Francisco 49ers. Barton joined the New York Giants the following season, but his first career snaps wouldn't come until a year later, when he appeared in two games with the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2021 campaign.
Barton inked a contract with the Cardinals after spending two seasons in Las Vegas. Across the first four seasons of his career, he appeared in 13 games and logged 164 snaps along the offensive line.
Barton is also the older brother of current Utes linebacker Lander Barton. Cody Barton, who's in between Jackson and Lander in age, currently suits up for the Tennessee Titans.