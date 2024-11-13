Former Utes receiver Mycah Pittman explains why he left the program
Former Utah wide receiver Mycah Pittman recently provided an update on the series of injuries that led to his departure from the Utes football program. In a video shared on social media, Pittman detailed how his physical struggles ultimately influenced his decision. He revealed that he had been playing through severe pain, requiring Toradol, a strong anti-inflammatory, just to get through games.
However, the side effects of drug became overwhelming, leading him to experience symptoms as severe as urinating blood. Alongside these complications, Pittman sustained multiple injuries, including a partially torn Achilles, requiring an estimated recovery time of 8-12 weeks.
Despite his best efforts to contribute, Pittman decided the risks to his health outweighed his commitment to remain with the team. Reflecting on his time at Utah, Pittman expressed gratitude for the program and the relationships he built, although he felt it was best to step away for his long-term well-being. Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham acknowledged Pittman’s decision, sharing that Pittman chose to “pursue other opportunities” and that his plans, while uncertain, could include continuing in college football or exploring NFL possibilities.
Pittman’s two-season stint with Utah proved challenging; he struggled to find a prominent role in the offense, tallying only nine catches for 70 yards. His last game came three weeks prior in a loss to Houston, where he made two catches for just four yards. As Utah prepares to face No. 18 Colorado in a critical Big 12 matchup, Pittman's departure marks a significant turning point, both for him personally and for the Utes as they aim to strengthen their standings in the conference.