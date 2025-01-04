Former Wyoming wide receiver Justin Stevenson transfers to Utah
The Utah Utes have added a promising offensive weapon to their roster with the transfer of wide receiver Justin Stevenson from Wyoming. After a redshirt season in 2023, Stevenson made an impact for the Cowboys in 2024, hauling in 17 receptions for 204 yards and three touchdowns. In addition to his contributions as a receiver, Stevenson showcased his versatility by carrying the ball five times for 40 yards out of the backfield.
Stevenson’s journey to Utah reflects his steady development as a playmaker. While he did not appear in any games during his first season at Wyoming, his dedication as a member of the scout team and his performance during spring practices paved the way for his breakout 2024 campaign. His ability to stretch the field and make plays after the catch will be a valuable asset for the Utes, who are looking to replenish their receiving corps following recent departures through the transfer portal.
A native of Katy, Texas, Stevenson was a standout at Paetow High School, where he earned three-star ratings from Rivals and On3.com. During his high school career, he caught 37 passes for 552 yards and five touchdowns, including a long reception of 54 yards. He also demonstrated his explosive potential on special teams, returning a kickoff 71 yards for a touchdown. Stevenson played a pivotal role in Paetow’s 2021 run to a 5A Division 1 State Championship under head coach B.J. Gotte.
Beyond football, Stevenson brings impressive athletic credentials, competing in track and field with notable results in the triple jump and sprints. His junior year saw him record a 45-5.25 in the triple jump, while his sophomore year included an 11.93-second 100-meter dash.
Stevenson’s versatility and athleticism make him an intriguing fit for Utah’s offense under coordinator Jason Beck. As the Utes aim to maintain offensive balance and add depth to their receiver room, Stevenson’s skills could help him carve out a role early in his time in Salt Lake City. Head coach Kyle Whittingham will undoubtedly be eager to see how Stevenson’s talents translate to Big 12 competition.