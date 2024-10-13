Four reactions from Utah's struggle in the desert vs. ASU
Utah's recent loss to Arizona State highlighted several concerning trends for the Utes, putting their aspirations for a Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff appearance in jeopardy. Here are four key reactions from the game.
Cam Rising’s Rusty Return
Cam Rising's much-anticipated return did not go as planned. After being sidelined due to injury for several weeks, the seventh-year quarterback was thrust back into action with hopes of reinvigorating Utah’s offense. Unfortunately, Rising looked far from his usual self, and his performance was hampered by lingering effects from his injuries.
Rising struggled from the start. Early in the game, he took a hit that left him limping and further aggravated his injuries. He lacked the zip and accuracy on his throws that Utah fans had come to expect from the two-time Pac-12 champion. His stat line—16-of-37 for 209 yards, no touchdowns, and 3 interceptions—was a reflection of his struggles, including critical mistakes in the red zone.
One of the most damaging interceptions came in the second quarter when Rising, deep in Arizona State territory, threw a pass that was picked off by Caleb McCullough. That interception squandered a chance for Utah to tie the game and shifted momentum in favor of the Sun Devils.
Rising’s injuries and his inability to plant and throw with velocity limited Utah’s offensive options. Despite his struggles, Rising stayed in the game, a decision that raised questions. After the game, both head coach Kyle Whittingham and Rising addressed the situation, acknowledging that Rising was not at full strength but had insisted on playing. However, it remains unclear whether the decision to keep him in was the right one, as his limitations clearly impacted Utah’s chances of winning.
Red Zone Struggles and Questionable Play-Calling
Utah’s red zone woes have been a recurring theme this season, and they once again plagued the team against Arizona State. The Utes moved the ball effectively at times, advancing inside the Sun Devils’ 30-yard line on seven different occasions. However, they only managed to score one touchdown on those opportunities, settling for four field goals, while also turning the ball over twice.
One of the most puzzling decisions came in the third quarter when Utah faced a fourth-and-eight at the ASU 20-yard line. Instead of kicking a field goal to make it a one-point game, Utah went for it and failed to convert, turning the ball over on downs. This decision, along with several other instances of questionable play-calling, has left fans frustrated. Utah’s offensive coordinator, Andy Ludwig, has been under scrutiny for his conservative and often predictable approach, particularly in the red zone. The team has struggled to find creative solutions, despite having talented players like Brant Kuithe, who was even used in a Wildcat formation at one point.
Defensive Fundamentals Falter
Utah’s defense has long been a hallmark of the team’s success, but in recent games, fundamental issues have emerged. Missed tackles and poor containment have become recurring problems, and Arizona State took advantage of these lapses. Running back Cam Skattebo and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson accounted for the majority of the Sun Devils’ offensive production, exploiting gaps in Utah’s defense.
While the defense was missing six Game 1 starters, the struggles were not solely due to personnel issues. Poor tackling and a lack of discipline have plagued the Utes, and despite their efforts to adjust, they were unable to contain Arizona State’s dynamic playmaker.
Where to go from here?
Utah now finds itself at a crossroads. With key injuries to players like Rising, and ongoing struggles in both offensive execution and defensive fundamentals, the Utes’ path to a Big 12 title seems uncertain. With only a few games left in the regular season, the team will need to regroup quickly if they hope to salvage what has been an up-and-down year. The pressure is on both the coaching staff and the players to find answers and get back to the basics that have made Utah a dominant program in recent years.
One thing is extremely clear about where the Utes are in the season. Whittingham needs to have a difficult conversation with Rising about his status. Another injury delay would be devastating for Utah, but so would be holding back Isaac Wilson's progression. Cam is the best option, when he's healthy. The latter part of that statement is what brings all of this in focus. Whit needs to make a decision and stick with it.