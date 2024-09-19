FOX Sports analyst has faith No. 12 Utah can pull off upset in Stillwater
This weekend marks a pivotal point in the college football season as conference play ramps up across the country. With it comes a slate of exciting matchups, including a highly anticipated clash between No. 12 Utah and No. 14 Oklahoma State. This showdown in Stillwater has attracted significant attention from analysts, including Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt.
Klatt is making waves with his bold prediction for the Top 25 matchup: he’s picking the Utes to win on the road. “I like Utah in this one,” Klatt stated on his podcast. “I think Utah’s defense is really strong. I don’t love Oklahoma State’s defense, even though I like their program a lot. I think Utah wins this one by 10, 31-21.”
A key storyline surrounding this game is the status of Utah’s quarterback Cameron Rising. The seventh-year senior and former Heisman candidate has been working his way back from a hand injury sustained in Week 2 against Baylor. However, all indications suggest that he’s fully prepared to return to action. Klatt emphasized Rising’s importance to Utah’s chances, saying, “If Rising is back, I think Utah is the better team. Even on the road, that’s why you need an experienced quarterback.”
Despite being listed as 2.5-point underdogs, the Utes are confident heading into the game, with their strong defense and the potential return of their star quarterback offering a significant edge. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, with all the action on FOX. This matchup promises to be one of the must-watch games of the weekend and will likely have College Football Playoff implications