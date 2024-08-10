FOX Sports analyst puts Utah as highest ranked Big 12 team
One of the most respected voices in college football has been enthusiastic about the Utah Utes throughout the offseason. FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt has consistently praised Kyle Whittingham's program, giving high marks to the team's overall strength and their potential as they transition into the Big 12. His support for the Utes continued as they landed in the top 10 of his preseason top 25 rankings.
Utah's placement in these rankings is perfect heading into the season. They were strong contenders in the Pac-12 and are expected to bring that competitive edge into the Big 12. Reflecting on the 2023 season, it was somewhat disappointing for the Utes, as they dealt with inconsistent quarterback play and finished with an 8-5 record. However, with quarterback Cam Rising returning to full health, Utah is poised to be a favorite in the Big 12 heading into the 2024 season.
If Klatt's rankings were official, Utah would start the season seven spots ahead of the next Big 12 team, Kansas State, and would also be significantly ahead of other conference rivals like Oklahoma State, Kansas, and Arizona. For Utah fans, seeing their team receive such high praise from a prominent figure in college football is a positive sign.
Utah opens 2024 football season outside top 10 in Coaches Poll
Both Klatt and the Utah faithful are hopeful that the Utes can live up to the hype and deliver a successful season in their new conference, rewarding the support and admiration they’ve received.