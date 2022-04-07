Skip to main content

Hauati Pututau shares his thoughts on pro day and reflects on his career at Utah

After participating in Utah's pro day, Hauati Pututau joined Sports Illustrated Utah to share his thoughts on his performance and reflected upon his career at the U.

After six seasons (2016-2021) with the program, former Utah defensive tackle Hauati Pututau's dedication and hard work was finally rewarded with a Pac-12 Championship in 2021 after coming up short in 2018 and 2019.

As for this last season, Pututau appeared in all 14 games with eight starts at defensive tackle. During that time he recorded 18 total tackles, 4.5 for a loss, three sacks and four pass break-ups.

Having participated at Pro Day, Pututau will hope to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Facebook - @UtahSportsIllustrated

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Twitter - @SI_Utah

Instagram - @SportsIllustrated_Utah

In This Article (1)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes

USATSI_17065484 (1)
Football

Devaughn Vele believes Utah has the 'same juice' to repeat as Pac-12 Champions

By Jared DannApr 6, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-29 at 9.05.06 PM
Football

Drum and Feather fan questions: Jaylon Glover offers young players advice and wants to 'be a role model for kids back home'

By Sports Illustrated UtahApr 5, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-05 at 7.00.57 PM
Football

Highly confident freshman Brandon Rose hopes to battle for QB2 spot and 'take over next season'

By Cole BagleyApr 5, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-28 at 9.58.41 PM
Football

Cole Fotheringham shares his thoughts on the 2021 season, details about pro day, and his decision to declare for the NFL draft

By Cole Bagley and Jared DannApr 5, 2022
USATSI_17286686
Football

University of Utah to raise season ticket prices for 2022 football season

By Sports Illustrated UtahApr 5, 2022
USATSI_17449850
Football

Britain Covey shares his thoughts on his Utah career, the 2021 season and NFL Draft preparations

By Cole Bagley and Jared DannApr 3, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-02 at 5.31.21 PM
Football

Top headlines from Utah's 2022 spring camp: Week two

By Sports Illustrated UtahApr 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-31 at 3.05.31 PM
Football

Wise beyond his years, Clark Phillips III is poised to be a critical leader for the Utah defense

By Cole BagleyApr 2, 2022