How many people watched the Holy War between Utah and BYU?
The Holy War rivalry between No. 9 BYU and Utah proved to be a resounding success, both on the field and in terms of television ratings. The game, which aired on ESPN, drew an impressive 2.07 million viewers, making it the ninth most-watched game of Week 11. What makes this achievement even more remarkable is its late-night kickoff time of 10:15 p.m. ET, a slot often considered less favorable for attracting large audiences.
Despite the unconventional start time, the game’s viewership surpassed three other games broadcast on traditional national networks over the weekend. It also ranked second among ESPN’s slate of games, nearly doubling the audience of the network’s 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. ET matchups. This success highlights the enduring appeal and intensity of the BYU-Utah rivalry, which consistently delivers thrilling contests, as evidenced by this year’s dramatic 22-21 final score.
Fans of both teams brought their usual fervor, though some were critical of ESPN’s decision to schedule the game so late. However, the strategy appears to have been a calculated move by the network. By positioning the Holy War in a time slot with minimal competition, ESPN ensured that it would capture the full attention of college football fans nationwide. The ratings suggest this tactic worked, solidifying the game as a marquee event on a crowded football weekend.
The Holy War’s high-stakes intensity and razor-thin outcome only added to its appeal, keeping viewers engaged well past midnight on the East Coast. The close finish reaffirmed why the rivalry remains one of college football’s most compelling matchups.
Looking ahead, Utah prepares to face another challenge as it travels to Boulder to take on No. 18 Colorado on Saturday at Noon ET on FOX. Meanwhile, BYU will likely savor the attention their latest Holy War showdown brought to the Beehive State and beyond, proving once again that late-night college football can deliver prime-time excitement.