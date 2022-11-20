How to Watch or Stream No. 10 Utah Utes vs No. 12 Oregon Ducks
The highly anticipated matchup between the No. 10 Utah Utes and No. 12 Oregon Ducks has finally arrived as the two teams will more or less battle it out for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship.
The game is scheduled for an 8:30 PM MT kick-off (10:30 PM ET) on ESPN. Below is all the information to listen, watch, or stream the game on Saturday.
How to watch or stream
Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN
RADIO: ESPN700 / Sirius 81 / SXM App 81
No. 10 Utah Utes Vs. No. 12 Oregon Ducks
Location: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR.
Date: Saturday, November 19
Time: 8:30 p.m. MT
Uniform Matchup
Featuring the interlocking U's logo on the helmet, shoulders and pants, this classic combination is a crowd favorite and easily one of the best combinations the Utes feature in their wardrobe.
