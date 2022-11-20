Skip to main content
How to Watch or Stream No. 10 Utah Utes vs No. 12 Oregon Ducks

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports.

The No. 10 Utah Utes will travel to Eugene for a pivotal conference matchup with the No. 12 Oregon Ducks.
The highly anticipated matchup between the No. 10 Utah Utes and No. 12 Oregon Ducks has finally arrived as the two teams will more or less battle it out for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship.

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) is defended by Oregon Ducks linebacker Noah Sewell (1) in the first half during the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium.

The game is scheduled for an 8:30 PM MT kick-off (10:30 PM ET) on ESPN. Below is all the information to listen, watch, or stream the game on Saturday.

How to watch or stream

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: ESPN

RADIO: ESPN700 / Sirius 81 / SXM App 81

No. 10 Utah Utes Vs. No. 12 Oregon Ducks

Location: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR.

Date: Saturday, November 19

Time: 8:30 p.m. MT

Uniform Matchup

Featuring the interlocking U's logo on the helmet, shoulders and pants, this classic combination is a crowd favorite and easily one of the best combinations the Utes feature in their wardrobe.

