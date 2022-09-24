How to Watch or Stream No. 13 Utah Utes vs Arizona State

Following a revengeful blowout victory against San Diego State in the final non-conference matchup, the No. 13 Utah Utes will open Pac-12 play on the road against Arizona State in Tempe, AZ.

Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) catches a pass and is brought down by San Diego State Aztecs defensive lineman Justus Tavai (91) in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

The game is scheduled for an 8:30 PM MT kick-off (10:30 PM ET) on ESPN. Below is all the information to listen, watch, or stream the game on Saturday.

How to watch or stream

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: ESPN

RADIO: ESPN700 / Sirius 83 / SXM App 83

No. 13 Utah Vs. Arizona State

Location: Sun Devil Football Stadium, Tempe, AZ.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 24

Time: 8:30 p.m. MT

Uniform Matchup

As the Utes enter Pac-12 play against the Sun Devils in Tempe, Utah will wear their road whites with red bottoms and candy apple red helmets.

Meanwhile, the Sun Devils will wear a "dark mode" uniform with a black jersey, black pants, and a yellow helmet.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes