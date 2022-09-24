Skip to main content
How to Watch or Stream No. 13 Utah Utes vs Arizona State

Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

How to Watch or Stream No. 13 Utah Utes vs Arizona State

The Utes will open Pac-12 play against Arizona State on the road in week four of the 2022 season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Following a revengeful blowout victory against San Diego State in the final non-conference matchup, the No. 13 Utah Utes will open Pac-12 play on the road against Arizona State in Tempe, AZ.

Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) catches a pass and is brought down by San Diego State Aztecs defensive lineman Justus Tavai (91) in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) catches a pass and is brought down by San Diego State Aztecs defensive lineman Justus Tavai (91) in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The game is scheduled for an 8:30 PM MT kick-off (10:30 PM ET) on ESPN. Below is all the information to listen, watch, or stream the game on Saturday.

How to watch or stream

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: ESPN

RADIO: ESPN700 / Sirius 83 / SXM App 83

No. 13 Utah Vs. Arizona State

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Location: Sun Devil Football Stadium, Tempe, AZ.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 24

Time: 8:30 p.m. MT

Uniform Matchup

As the Utes enter Pac-12 play against the Sun Devils in Tempe, Utah will wear their road whites with red bottoms and candy apple red helmets.

Meanwhile, the Sun Devils will wear a "dark mode" uniform with a black jersey, black pants, and a yellow helmet.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes 

In This Article (2)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes
Arizona State Sun Devils
Arizona State Sun Devils

Michael Mitchell, Official Utah Visit.
Recruiting

Four Star Michael Mitchell is committed & ready to play for Utah

By Cole Bagley
Oct 19, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Jaylen Dixon (25) leaps over Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Chase Lucas (24) to score on a touchdown run in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Utah Football Game Preview: No. 13 Utah Utes vs Arizona State

By Cole Bagley
Andy Ludwig, Utah Utes Fall Camp.
Football

Quicker starts will be an emphasis for Utah moving forward

By FanNation AllUtes
USATSI_18138245
Football

Morgan Scalley is pleased with Utah's progress heading into ASU

By FanNation AllUtes
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Britain Covey (41) runs with the football ahead of Miami Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed (26) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.
Football

Britain Covey responds to Eagles parking lot fiasco

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes safety Brandon McKinney (28) reacts after San Diego State Aztecs kicker Matt Araiza (2) misses a field goal during overtime at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Football

Utah Utes unveil uniform combo for game four vs Arizona State

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes linebacker Karene Reid (21) and Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) light the block U after a victory against the San Diego State Aztecs at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Utes maintain No. 2 spot in power rankings heading into Pac-12 play

By FanNation AllUtes
Kyle Whittingham, Utah Utes Fall Camp.
Football

What Whittingham said about Utah's matchup with Arizona State

By FanNation AllUtes