How to Watch or Stream No. 13 Utah Utes vs Arizona State
Following a revengeful blowout victory against San Diego State in the final non-conference matchup, the No. 13 Utah Utes will open Pac-12 play on the road against Arizona State in Tempe, AZ.
The game is scheduled for an 8:30 PM MT kick-off (10:30 PM ET) on ESPN. Below is all the information to listen, watch, or stream the game on Saturday.
How to watch or stream
Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN
RADIO: ESPN700 / Sirius 83 / SXM App 83
No. 13 Utah Vs. Arizona State
Location: Sun Devil Football Stadium, Tempe, AZ.
Date: Saturday, Sept. 24
Time: 8:30 p.m. MT
Uniform Matchup
As the Utes enter Pac-12 play against the Sun Devils in Tempe, Utah will wear their road whites with red bottoms and candy apple red helmets.
Meanwhile, the Sun Devils will wear a "dark mode" uniform with a black jersey, black pants, and a yellow helmet.
