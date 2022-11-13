How to Watch or Stream No. 13 Utah Utes vs Stanford

In what will be their final home game of the 2022 season, the Utah Utes will welcome the Stanford Cardinal to Rice Eccles Stadium on senior day.

Before they make their way to Eugene for a pivotal matchup with the Ducks on November 19, Utah will face a vastly inferior Stanford program at home.

Utah Utes quarterback Nate Johnson (13) runs the ball for a touchdown against Arizona Wildcats cornerback Ephesians Prysock (7) in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

The game is scheduled for an 8 PM MT kick-off (10 PM ET) on ESPN. Below is all the information to listen, watch, or stream the game on Saturday.

How to watch or stream

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: ESPN

RADIO: ESPN700 / Sirius 85 / SXM App 85

No. 13 Utah Vs. Stanford

Location: Rice Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT.

Date: Saturday, November 12

Time: 8 p.m. MT

Uniform Matchup

After wearing their candy apple red helmets last week, Utah will yet again rep the drum & feather, but this time with a black face mask instead of white. The Utes will also wear their black jerseys and tops to beautifully compliment one of their most popular lids.

