How to Watch or Stream No. 13 Utah Utes vs Stanford
In what will be their final home game of the 2022 season, the Utah Utes will welcome the Stanford Cardinal to Rice Eccles Stadium on senior day.
Before they make their way to Eugene for a pivotal matchup with the Ducks on November 19, Utah will face a vastly inferior Stanford program at home.
The game is scheduled for an 8 PM MT kick-off (10 PM ET) on ESPN. Below is all the information to listen, watch, or stream the game on Saturday.
How to watch or stream
Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN
RADIO: ESPN700 / Sirius 85 / SXM App 85
No. 13 Utah Vs. Stanford
Location: Rice Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT.
Date: Saturday, November 12
Time: 8 p.m. MT
Uniform Matchup
After wearing their candy apple red helmets last week, Utah will yet again rep the drum & feather, but this time with a black face mask instead of white. The Utes will also wear their black jerseys and tops to beautifully compliment one of their most popular lids.
