Skip to main content
How to Watch or Stream No. 13 Utah Utes vs Stanford

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

How to Watch or Stream No. 13 Utah Utes vs Stanford

The Utes will close out their 2022 home schedule against Stanford on Saturday night.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

In what will be their final home game of the 2022 season, the Utah Utes will welcome the Stanford Cardinal to Rice Eccles Stadium on senior day.

Before they make their way to Eugene for a pivotal matchup with the Ducks on November 19, Utah will face a vastly inferior Stanford program at home.

Utah Utes quarterback Nate Johnson (13) runs the ball for a touchdown against Arizona Wildcats cornerback Ephesians Prysock (7) in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Utah Utes quarterback Nate Johnson (13) runs the ball for a touchdown against Arizona Wildcats cornerback Ephesians Prysock (7) in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The game is scheduled for an 8 PM MT kick-off (10 PM ET) on ESPN. Below is all the information to listen, watch, or stream the game on Saturday.

How to watch or stream

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: ESPN

RADIO: ESPN700 / Sirius 85 / SXM App 85

Scroll to Continue

Read More

No. 13 Utah Vs. Stanford

Location: Rice Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT.

Date: Saturday, November 12

Time: 8 p.m. MT

Uniform Matchup

After wearing their candy apple red helmets last week, Utah will yet again rep the drum & feather, but this time with a black face mask instead of white. The Utes will also wear their black jerseys and tops to beautifully compliment one of their most popular lids.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (2)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes
Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) throws against the USC Trojans in the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Utah Utes release senior day list

By Cole Bagley
Screen Shot 2022-06-28 at 10.19.58 PM
Recruiting

Recruiting: Utah Utes commit CJ Blocker earns four-star rating

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes players celebrate their last minute win over the USC Trojans at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Utah Utes unveil uniform combo for Stanford matchup

By Cole Bagley
USATSI_19371707
Football

No. 13 Utah Releases Depth Chart for Stanford

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes quarterback Nate Johnson (13) runs the ball for a touchdown against Arizona Wildcats cornerback Ephesians Prysock (7) in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Positive & Negative Takes from Ute’s victory over Arizona

By Jared Dann
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) celebrates a touchdown with the offensive line in a game against the Arizona Wildcats during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Utah Utes remain at No. 4 in the latest Pac-12 Power Rankings

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes quarterback Nate Johnson (13) celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

How Nate Johnson got his first reps as a Ute

By Cole Bagley
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.
Football

What Whittingham said about Utah's matchup with Stanford

By FanNation AllUtes