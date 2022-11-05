Skip to main content
How to Watch or Stream No. 14 Utah Utes vs Arizona

Heading down the final stretch, every week is a must-win if the Utes hope to secure a spot in the Pac-12 Championship next month.

Heading into the final stretch of the 2022 season, the Utah Utes find themselves in a heated race among the top four teams (Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Utah) as they try to secure a spot in the Pac-12 Championship. 

Before they make their way to Eugene for a pivotal matchup with the Ducks on November 19, Utah will play the first of their final two home games against Arizona on Saturday.

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham sings the school fight song with his team after a game against the Washington State Cougars at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Utah won 21-17.

The game is scheduled for a 5:30 PM MT kick-off (7:30 PM ET) on the Pac-12 Network. Below is all the information to listen, watch, or stream the game on Saturday.

How to watch or stream

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

RADIO: ESPN700 / Sirius 85 or 197 / SXM App 959

No. 14 Utah Vs. Arizona

Location: Rice Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT.

Date: Saturday, November 5

Time: 5:30 p.m. MT

Uniform Matchup

After honoring their fallen brethren and wearing the 2022 hand-painted helmets twice in a row, the Utes will return to their classic red drum & feather lids, red jerseys and white paints against the Wildcats.

