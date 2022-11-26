How to Watch or Stream No. 14 Utah Utes vs Colorado Buffaloes

Closing out the 2022 regular season, the No. 14 Utah Utes will travel to Boulder, Colorado for a rumble in the Rockies with the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday afternoon.

Nov 17, 2018; Boulder, CO, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Britain Covey (18) carries the ball in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The game is scheduled for an 2:00 PM MT kick-off (4:00 PM ET) on the Pac-12 Network. Below is all the information to listen, watch, or stream the game on Saturday.

How to watch or stream

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

RADIO: ESPN700 / Sirius 119 or 124 / SXM App 965

No. 14 Utah Utes Vs. Colorado Buffaloes

Location: Folsom Field, Boulder, CO.

Date: Saturday, November 26

Time: 2:00 p.m. MT

Uniform Matchup

Wearing their road uniforms, the Utes will be outfitted in an all-white combination with a white drum & feather helmet.

