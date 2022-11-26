How to Watch or Stream No. 14 Utah Utes vs Colorado Buffaloes
Closing out the 2022 regular season, the No. 14 Utah Utes will travel to Boulder, Colorado for a rumble in the Rockies with the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday afternoon.
The game is scheduled for an 2:00 PM MT kick-off (4:00 PM ET) on the Pac-12 Network. Below is all the information to listen, watch, or stream the game on Saturday.
How to watch or stream
Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
RADIO: ESPN700 / Sirius 119 or 124 / SXM App 965
No. 14 Utah Utes Vs. Colorado Buffaloes
Location: Folsom Field, Boulder, CO.
Date: Saturday, November 26
Time: 2:00 p.m. MT
Uniform Matchup
Wearing their road uniforms, the Utes will be outfitted in an all-white combination with a white drum & feather helmet.
