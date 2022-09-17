Skip to main content
How to Watch or Stream No. 14 Utah Utes vs San Diego State

How to Watch or Stream No. 14 Utah Utes vs San Diego State

The Utes will face San Diego State in week three at Rice Eccles Stadium on Saturday.
After bouncing back from their week one loss in commanding fashion with a huge win over Southern Utah University, the No. 14 Utah Utes are looking to close out non-conference play with a revengeful victory over San Diego State.

Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) runs for a touchdown against Southern Utah Thunderbirds linebacker Kohner Cullimore (46) in the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The game is scheduled for an 8 PM MT kick-off (10 PM ET) on ESPN2. Below is all the information to listen, watch, or stream the game on Saturday.

How to watch or stream

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: ESPN2

RADIO: ESPN700 / Sirius 119 or 203 / SXM App 966

No. 14 Utah Vs. San Diego State

Location: Rice Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 17

Time: 8 p.m. MT

Uniform Matchup

In what will be their second home game at Rice Eccles Stadium, the Utes will wear their annual Ute Proud uniforms in a matchup with the San Diego State Aztecs.

This will be the first time the program has worn black Ute Proud helmets since they debuted in 2019 against Cal. However, this year the helmet features a red face mask instead of black. Utah will also wear red pants with the uniform instead of black.

