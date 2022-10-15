How to Watch or Stream No. 20 Utah Utes vs No. 7 USC
Following another tough loss, the No. 20 Utah Utes will be looking to bounce back this Saturday as they welcome the No. 7 USC Trojans to Rice Eccles Stadium. Currently the only top team to have dropped a conference matchup, Saturday is a must-win for the Utes if they hope to defend their Pac-12 Title.
The game is scheduled for a 6 PM MT kick-off (8 PM ET) on Fox. Below is all the information to listen, watch, or stream the game on Saturday.
How to watch or stream
Live Stream: fuboTV
TV Channel: Fox
RADIO: ESPN700 / Sirius 84 / SXM App 84
No. 20 Utah Vs. No. 7 USC
Location: Rice Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT.
Date: Saturday, October 15
Time: 6 p.m. MT
Uniform Matchup
Continuing their tradition of wearing hand-painted lids each season, the University of Utah will honor Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe on their helmets as they face the Trojans in a top 25 matchup.
