How to Watch or Stream No. 20 Utah Utes vs No. 7 USC

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Stepping into week seven, the Utes find themselves in a must-win situation against the No. 7 USC Trojans.
Following another tough loss, the No. 20 Utah Utes will be looking to bounce back this Saturday as they welcome the No. 7 USC Trojans to Rice Eccles Stadium. Currently the only top team to have dropped a conference matchup, Saturday is a must-win for the Utes if they hope to defend their Pac-12 Title.

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) looks to pass during the second quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl.

The game is scheduled for a 6 PM MT kick-off (8 PM ET) on Fox. Below is all the information to listen, watch, or stream the game on Saturday.

How to watch or stream

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: Fox

RADIO: ESPN700 / Sirius 84 / SXM App 84

No. 20 Utah Vs. No. 7 USC

Location: Rice Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT.

Date: Saturday, October 15

Time: 6 p.m. MT

Uniform Matchup

Continuing their tradition of wearing hand-painted lids each season, the University of Utah will honor Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe on their helmets as they face the Trojans in a top 25 matchup.

