How to Watch or Stream No. 7 Utah Utes vs Florida Gators

Week one of Utah's 2022 season is here. Coming off an impressive 10-4 2021 campaign, Utah kicks off its 2022 season on the road against Florida. The game kicks off at 7 PM ET (5 PM MT) on ESPN. Below is all the information to listen, watch, or stream the game on Saturday.

How to watch or stream

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: ESPN

RADIO: ESPN700 / Sirius 138 or 197 / SXM App 959

No. 7 Utah at Florida

Location: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 3

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Uniform Matchup

The Utes will wear their all white throwback uniforms, the same combination they wore in both the Rose Bowl and against USC last season.

Florida will wear their classic home uniform combo in week one against the Utes.

