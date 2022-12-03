Skip to main content
How to Watch or Stream the Pac-12 Championship

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

How to Watch or Stream the Pac-12 Championship

The No. 11 Utes will be looking to defend their Pac-12 Title in a rematch with No. 4 USC.

Against all odds, the stars perfectly aligned and the Utes are headed back to the Pac-12 Championship for the second season in a row. 

Despite being the reigning champions, Utah will look to play spoiler against No. 4 USC, who has their eyes set on a College Football Playoff berth.

Utah Utes players celebrate their last minute win over the USC Trojans at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Utah Utes players celebrate their last minute win over the USC Trojans at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The game is scheduled for an 6:00 PM MT kick-off (8:00 PM ET) on Fox. Below is all the information to listen, watch, or stream the game on Friday.

How to watch or stream

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: Fox

RADIO: ESPN700 / Sirius 83 / SXM App 83

No. 11 Utah Utes Vs. No. 4 USC Trojans

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV.

Date: Friday, December 2

Time: 6:00 p.m. MT

Uniform Matchup

As the Utes face USC in the Pac-12 Championship this weekend, Utah will wear their road whites with red bottoms and candy apple red helmets.

This is the same uniform the program wore against Arizona State this season and features a white face mask rather than black.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (2)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes
USC Trojans
USC Trojans

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) throws against the USC Trojans in the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Three keys to a Utah Utes victory: Pac-12 Championship edition

By Cole Bagley
USATSI_19509103
Football

What several Utes said about the Pac-12 Championship vs USC

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes running back Ja'Quinden Jackson (3) carries the ball for a touchdown the third quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field.
Football

No. 12 Utah Releases Depth Chart for Pac-12 Championship vs USC

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) drops back to pass against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium.
Football

Utah Utes unveil uniform combo for Pac-12 Championship vs USC

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) celebrates scoring a two-point conversation to take a one point lead against the USC Trojans in the final minute of the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Utah Utes reclaim No. 3 spot in Pac-12 Power Rankings

By FanNation AllUtes
USATSI_19509410
Football

What Whittingham said about the Pac-12 Championship vs USC

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham sings the school fight song with his team after a game against the Washington State Cougars at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Utah won 21-17.
Football

What Whittingham said after Utah's victory over Colorado

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) celebrates the victory against the Oregon Ducks in the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium.
Football

Utes headed back to the Pac-12 Championship after Huskies win

By Cole Bagley