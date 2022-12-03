How to Watch or Stream the Pac-12 Championship
Against all odds, the stars perfectly aligned and the Utes are headed back to the Pac-12 Championship for the second season in a row.
Despite being the reigning champions, Utah will look to play spoiler against No. 4 USC, who has their eyes set on a College Football Playoff berth.
The game is scheduled for an 6:00 PM MT kick-off (8:00 PM ET) on Fox. Below is all the information to listen, watch, or stream the game on Friday.
How to watch or stream
Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: Fox
RADIO: ESPN700 / Sirius 83 / SXM App 83
No. 11 Utah Utes Vs. No. 4 USC Trojans
Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV.
Date: Friday, December 2
Time: 6:00 p.m. MT
Uniform Matchup
As the Utes face USC in the Pac-12 Championship this weekend, Utah will wear their road whites with red bottoms and candy apple red helmets.
This is the same uniform the program wore against Arizona State this season and features a white face mask rather than black.
