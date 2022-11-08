Skip to main content
Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) reacts in the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports.

How to Watch or Stream Utah Utes vs Long Island Sharks

The Runnin' Utes will open their 2022-23 season at home against Long Island University.
The University of Utah men's basketball team is set to open their 2022-23 season on Monday night against the Long Island University Sharks. 

Following a disappointing and underwhelming 2021-22 campaign where the team finished just 11-20 overall, the Utes will be looking to start things off with a victory on their own floor.

Utah guard No. 10 Marco Anthony.

The game is scheduled for a 9:00 PM MT tip-off (11:00 PM ET) on Pac-12 Mountain. Below is all the information to listen, watch, or stream the game on Monday.

How to watch or stream

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: Pac-12 Mountain

Listen: The Varsity Network

Runnin' Utes Vs. Long Island University

Location: Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, UT.

Date: Monday, November 7

Time: 9:00 p.m. MT

