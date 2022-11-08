How to Watch or Stream Utah Utes vs Long Island Sharks
The University of Utah men's basketball team is set to open their 2022-23 season on Monday night against the Long Island University Sharks.
Following a disappointing and underwhelming 2021-22 campaign where the team finished just 11-20 overall, the Utes will be looking to start things off with a victory on their own floor.
The game is scheduled for a 9:00 PM MT tip-off (11:00 PM ET) on Pac-12 Mountain. Below is all the information to listen, watch, or stream the game on Monday.
How to watch or stream
Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: Pac-12 Mountain
Listen: The Varsity Network
Runnin' Utes Vs. Long Island University
Location: Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, UT.
Date: Monday, November 7
Time: 9:00 p.m. MT
