Isaac Asiata returns to sidelines in Salt Lake City for second stint
Isaac Asiata’s return to the University of Utah as an offensive line assistant marks a significant addition to the Utes' coaching staff. Asiata, a former standout offensive lineman for Utah, previously served as a graduate assistant under offensive line coach Jim Harding. After stepping away from the program in the summer, his return is viewed as a positive step for Utah’s offensive line development.
Asiata’s deep ties to the program and personal connection to the university highlight his passion for Utah football. In his announcement on social media, Asiata expressed his gratitude to head coach Kyle Whittingham and the entire staff for the opportunity to return. "Couldn’t be happier to be back at The University of Utah - My Home," Asiata shared, reflecting the pride he feels in rejoining the program.
A key figure during his playing days, Asiata was a dominant force on Utah’s offensive line from 2013 to 2016. His on-field performance earned him All-Pac-12 honors twice, and he was the recipient of the prestigious Morris Award in 2016, recognizing him as the conference’s top offensive lineman. One of the highlights of his career was recovering a fumble for a touchdown against USC in 2016, showcasing his athleticism and awareness. Asiata’s contributions helped pave the way for a talented offensive line class that saw four of five starters selected in the 2017 NFL Draft, including Garett Bolles, Sam Tevi, and JJ Dielman. Asiata himself was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the fifth round.
Steve Smith Sr. becomes first-time finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame
Following his NFL career, Asiata transitioned to public service, working as a police officer in Provo, Utah. His decision to join the Provo Police Department exemplified his commitment to community and service. However, his passion for football ultimately led him back to the sidelines, where he continues to mentor and develop young offensive linemen.
Asiata’s return to Utah represents more than just a coaching hire; it’s a homecoming for one of the program’s most respected figures. His experience, both on and off the field, will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on the Utes as they prepare for the upcoming season.