Isaac Wilson returns to Utah after withdrawing from transfer portal
Isaac Wilson’s return to Utah marks an important development for both the young quarterback and the Utes’ football program as they prepare for the 2025 season. After entering the transfer portal to explore his options, Wilson chose to rejoin head coach Kyle Whittingham’s program, signaling mutual confidence in his potential.
Wilson’s freshman season in 2024 was a baptism by fire. Thrust into the starting role following Cam Rising’s injuries, he played in nine games, including seven starts. Wilson showed flashes of promise, notably in victories over Utah State and Oklahoma State, where he helped the Utes to a 4-0 start. However, the challenges of inexperience and inconsistent offensive play led to a difficult stretch. Wilson finished the season with 1,510 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, completing 56.4% of his passes.
Utah’s struggles on offense were well-documented. Ranking near the bottom of the Big 12, the Utes averaged just 23.6 points per game and 199.4 passing yards per game. Offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig resigned midseason, and interim coordinator Mike Bajakian stepped in to try and stabilize the offense. Despite the issues, Wilson showed moments of brilliance, such as a perfectly placed 40-yard touchdown pass to Dorian Singer against Colorado, highlighting his arm talent and composure under pressure.
Heading into 2025, the Utes’ quarterback room looks competitive. New Mexico transfer Devon Dampier, who thrived in Jason Beck’s quarterback-friendly system, is projected to win the starting job. Dampier’s dual-threat ability and experience give him an edge, but Wilson remains in the mix. Utah also added two talented true freshmen, Wyatt Becker and Jamarian Ficklin, all for depth.
For Wilson, 2025 could serve as a critical developmental year. His talent is evident, but improvements in accuracy, decision-making, and field vision are necessary for him to reach his potential. Sharing practice reps exclusively within Beck’s offense will provide a clearer development path, something Wilson lacked as a freshman. While Dampier’s durability could keep Wilson in a backup role, the Utes remain committed to his long-term growth.
Ultimately, Wilson’s return reflects Utah’s belief in his ability to become a key contributor. With a focus on development and a supportive coaching staff, Wilson has an opportunity to reshape his trajectory and position himself as a future leader for the Utes.